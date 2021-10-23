Neighborhood walk in Menlo Park yields dragons and jewelry

During the first few months of the pandemic — when the lockdown was at its strictest — we took the opportunity of doing some neighborhood walks in areas that we don’t normally frequent.

A tip on Nextdoor about a dragon-filled front yard on Santa Monica Avenue took us to the neighborhood that is sandwiched between Seminary Oaks and Willow Road. It features a mix of houses and housing styles in a tucked away, peaceful seating.

From Santa Monica we turned right on Gilbert so that we could make a U, walking back on Santa Margarita. There we encountered Soni Bergman setting up a display of her handmade jewelry.

She told us she’d planned to be at Filoli today and tomorrow but with the big rainstorm coming decided to stay closer to home. She’ll be there until 4:00 pm. Swing on by to do a bit of shopping — and take a gaze as the dragons and ghouls just around the corner.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021