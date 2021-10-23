Watermain break on Catalpa in Atherton – second to rupture in two days

Cal Water is working to repair a watermain break on Catalpa Dr. in Atherton’s Lindenwood neighborhood between James and Irving. Water has been shut off in the area and is expected to be off until late this afternoon. Yesterday there was a watermain break on McCormick Lane.

Emails Atherton resident David Arscott who supplied the photos: “Pipe is four inch main. Newspaper person informed home owner who called the police who called the water folks. Will replace with four inch plastic pipe. Do not use four inch mains anymore.

“[when photos were taken they were] They were waiting for valve part from a Redwood City yard, before work can be done. Manny Michel from the water company is hoping to be done by dark. So much water and pressure that a little digging was needed. Parts of the steel pipe were blown out and on street.