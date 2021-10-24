And the rain just keeps pouring down over Menlo Park

The streets were mostly quiet of cars and humans as the blustery wind and driving rain continued throughout the day. InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded another 1.04″, following his morning report of 1.02″. That brings this storm to 2.06″ as of 4:30 pm with a year-to-date of 2.67″. The rain is forecast to continue throughout the night and into tomorrow morning.

Tired of it already? Retired InMenlo weather watcher Bill Russ emailed this lovely observation: “This may be the most severe storm our area has had in 3-5 years. To the point it has shut down most outside activities. Perhaps, many are saying, ‘Enough.’ They have become so accustomed to little to no rain. Why, they may have 49er tickets and the game begins soon!

“Now to a ‘bigger thought’. Spread your fingers 1-2” and that much rain has fallen on soil that has been dry and gasping. This is something to celebrate!”

Photo of lots of rain water on patio by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021