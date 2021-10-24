What a different Sunday sunrise just a week ago at Burgess Pool

Area residents awoke to heavy rain and windy conditions this Sunday morning. But just a week ago, it was a sunrise of a different sort as shown in this photo sent in by Tricia Teason who wrote:

“My son (Adam Paczuski) is a junior at M-A and lifeguard at Menlo Swim and Sport. In addition to working after-school, he works the 5:00am weekend shift, opening the pool for the ‘early-bird’ swimmers. He loves his job!

“One of the perks of working so early is catching beautiful sunrises like this. I thought it was so pretty I just wanted to pass it along to you! Photo taken at Burgess Pool on Sunday, October 17, 2021.”

Now about the current storm: InMenlo weather watcher recorded 0.04″ yesterday (10/23) and 1.02″ as of 10:30 this morning. We’ll have another update later on today.