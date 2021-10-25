Monday brings blue skies and sunshine – here’s the updated rainfall report

The rain stopped almost on cue — just as kids were making their way to school.

When InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent checked his digital gauge, your trusty InMenlo editor (me) discovered she’d made an error in reporting yesterday’s rainfall.

The correct total is a whopping 4.18″ for the 24 hour period on Sunday, October 24. Another .79″ fell from midnight through around 8:00 am today, bringing the year-to-date to 5.58″.

There was no precipitation until November last year.

Alas, San Francisquito Creek flowing under the San Mateo bike/pedestrian bridge was a bit of a disappointment when viewed around 10:00 am this morning. We’d thought it would be higher and fiercer!

A remnant of yesterday’s storm was a down power line on Bay Laurel between Ambar and Olive making that stretch of road non-passable for cars and people.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021