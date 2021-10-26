Dia de los Muertos and Frida Kahlo Fest set for October 29

Dress up in your favorite Frida Kahlo outfit or paint your face for Dia de los Muertos before arriving at this festive annual event that takes place on Friday, October 29, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center.

There will be live music and lunch, along with Champurrado and Conchas.

City organizer of the event Avideh Samardar reports that there is just one lunch ticket left, sold on site. “Altars are open to public at no cost starting at 10:00 am; performances start at 11:30 am,” she emailed.

InMenlo file photo from 2018