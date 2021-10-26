Food Sustainability is Menlo Park Library topic on October 30

Kids of all ages are welcome to join us for an educational presentation on the importance of water conservation, greywater reuse, and food sustainability. Register and then pickup a free “Plant in a Box” grow kit at our Menlo Park Main Library or Belle Haven Branch location. Limited quantities so register today.

Each “Plant in a Box” contains:

-1 black grow bag

-2 coir pellets

-1 seed packet

-instructions

-stickers to personalize grow bag