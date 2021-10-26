Spotted: Decorations for the Members Halloween show

Emails Allen Weiner: “After a one-year pandemic induced hiatus, the Members’ Halloween Block Party is back!

“Stop by the corner of Oakdell and Lemon Avenue in Menlo Park starting anytime after 5:00 pm next Sunday, October 31, for the Members’ 15th annual Halloween block party show.

“Have a drink, check out the kids’ (and the adults’) costumes, trick-or-treat, and listen to some classic rock ‘n’ roll — I can’t think of a better way to enjoy the holiday!”

The band plans on playing two 90-minute sets.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021