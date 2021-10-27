Bon Marché street market opens today in downtown Menlo Park

Beginning today from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, a new weekly outdoor street market opens in downtown Menlo Park in the 600-700 block of Santa Cruz Avenue. Called Bon Marché, the French-inspired market is the brainchild of Bistro Vida owner Ali El Safy, who hopes it will bring more people to downtown Menlo during in the middle of the week.

In addition to Bistro Vida, vendors include Achadinha Cheese Company, Arellano Farms produce, Artisan Macaro, Buon Gusto Pasta, Castellano fruits, Fabrique Delices, Fernandez Flower Growers, GIO Gelati, Hummus Heaven, Jewelry by Geri, JuiceAlize, Lemos Farm strawberries, Little Sky Bakery, and Tu Universo Farm produce.

The new market is in partnership with the Menlo Park Chamber of Commerce.

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2021