Encinal first grader is Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine trial participant

Encinal 1st grader Siggi Miskowicz is participating in the Pfizer vaccine trial. “Siggi is very excited to join the active study and contribute to science,” emailed her mother, Nikki.

Yesterday, an independent panel of vaccine experts said that the Food and Drug Administration should grant emergency authorization to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to children 5 to 11 years old.

The decision comes amid a nationwide effort to make vaccines available to this group of 28 million children by the first week of November. White House officials said they have already acquired enough doses to vaccinate every child in that age group.

Children would receive two shots — each dose a third the size of the adult dose — three weeks apart.