Bon Marché debuts in downtown Menlo Park drawing good turnout

by Linda Hubbard on October 28, 2021

The debut of the Bon Marché street market proved that something happening in downtown Menlo Park can bring out locals. It was shoulder to shoulder when we visited around 5:00 pm yesterday.

The Menlo Park City Council joined Ali El Safy in cutting the ribbon to mark the markets opening.

We applaud vendor selection from fruits and vegetables to flowers and plants. Nothing like macaroons say a pair of youngsters. And for more sweet tooth’s, there was honey.

The market will pop up every Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm.

We hope to show more scenes from the market tomorrow.

Two top photos by Robb Most; photo of kids by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021

One Comment

Josie Kamin October 28, 2021 at 9:30 am

Fabulous! Ali is amazing! He is doing so much for Menlo Park

