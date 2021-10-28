Lots to highlight in November at the Menlo Park Library

Beginning Monday, Nov. 1, the Menlo Park Library will be open 6 days a week at both locations, Monday through Saturday. View operating hours.

In-person storytimes resume at the library beginning Thursday, Nov. 18. View the schedule.

November is Native American Heritage Month. Throughout the month and beyond, guests will bring knowledge and insight about Native past, present, and future in an online event series.

The 6th Annual Menlo Park Storytelling Festival takes place Nov. 4-6, bringing a performance by celebrated Native storyteller Dovie Thomason, and a StoryFest with an international cast bringing “many tellers, many tales.” (online)

The Friends of the Menlo Park Library returns with a two-day Book Sale Nov. 5-6 at the Main Library.

We’ll highlight these events individually but wanted to give readers a heads up.