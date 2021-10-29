Annual Halloween parade and Books Come Alive event return to Oak Knoll School in Menlo Park

As was true with other schools in MPCSD, celebrating Halloween with a costume parade returned to Oak Knoll School in Menlo Park this morning led by their Otter(s) mascot. They headed out through balloon gates provided by the Balloon Lady and marched down and around Oak Knoll Lane to Oak Avenue where motorcycle officers had barricaded the street and were standing by.

Reports Oak Knoll parent (and InMenlo contributing photographer) Rick Morris: “At the crack of dawn, excited kids converged on the school campus to get their picture taken with a book that includes their character in a 7:15 to 8:00 am event called Books Come Alive, spearheaded by school librarian Jane Benion. And the participation by all the teachers is great!”

Parents and neighbors lined the parade route, and we spotted teachers representing various card or board games as well as books. And just lots and lots of clever, brightly colored costumes. So great to have the parade back this year!

Photos by Rick Morris (c) 2021