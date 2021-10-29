Atherton Police Department is distributing glow necklaces for Halloween safety



The Atherton Police Department is giving out glow necklaces for children to wear on Halloween, starting October 30. The necklaces glow in the dark and last for several hours.

The necklaces are multi-colored — Boo-ish Blue, Goblin Green and Screaming Yellow. They necklaces can be picked up at the front counter of the Police Department for free along with candy and a list of safety tips for Halloween night.

Officers will also be carrying the necklaces with them on patrol. Parents are encouraged to have one for themselves as well as each of their trick or treaters.

For more information, please contact the Atherton Police Department at (650) 688-6500 or stop by 83 Ashfield Road.