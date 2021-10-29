Get free advice on financial planning on November 2

by Contributed Content on October 29, 2021

Decisions you make with your finances now can make a big difference later on. In this program offered by the Menlo Park Library on Tuesday, November 2 from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, financial planner Darien Tung will share some advice on planning well. Register online.

Learn:
-Balance smart decisions about today with planning for longer term goals
-Plot your journey to retirement in manageable steps
-Maintain financial balance by being prepared for risks and unexpected events
-Create a meaningful legacy for your next generation

Darien Tung is a Certified Financial Planner, and Managing Director with Ameriprise Financial Services in Redwood City. He is a member of the Financial Planning Association of Silicon Valley, a nonprofit professional organization committed to supporting community members through pro bono financial planning and education.

