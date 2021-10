More shopping sights from opening of Bon Marché

Commitments yesterday limited the attention we paid to posting photos that Robb Most took at the inaugural Bon Marché on Wednesday.

Here’s a variety that focuses on people shopping.

The bottom photo is a local celebrity of sorts: Woodside High alum Rich Kelly (class of 1971), who played basketball professionally for the New Orleans Saints.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2021