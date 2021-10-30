Haunted house, maze, Diagon Alley, Sherman Ave. house – they’re all back in Menlo Park this Halloween

The Schinski family house has been turned into a haunted house: “It is bigger and better than our 2019 version,” says Conner. “Everyone is welcome, so spread the word. Location is 209 Stanford Avenue in Menlo Park. We plan to open at dark.”

Just around the corner on Vine Street, you’ll find the fifth iteration of William Floyd’s maze. A neighbor told us it almost didn’t survive the rain but was quickly re-assembled.

And then a little farther afield:

Hogwarts is once again opening its doors to all wizards and Muggles alike! The Diagon Alley pop-up shops are doing socially distanced takeaway bags again in 2021. You’ll still be able to get a wand from Ollivander’s, adopt a magical pet (or several!) from Eeylops, and experience the noise and delight of Weasley Wizard Wheezes!

Fly by 1357 Johnson Street any time after 5:00 pm on Sunday October 31 to pick up your bag and visit with the dragons and dementors. All are welcome! (except Death Eaters!)

And finally, we are pleased to report the house at 1151 Sherman Avenue will once again be surprising trick or treaters with some goblins and ghouls that literally come flying by overhead (and popping out of garbage cans). You can also get photo of yourself with a werewolf. We chatted with the homeowner who said that it was Caspar the Friendly ghost who started it all 21 years ago and is still part of the show. He told us he gives out 1,600 pieces of candy!

If there’s a home in your neighborhood that puts on show along with great decorations, let us know by posting a comment.

Top phots from 2019 courtesy of Schinski family; photo of Floyd maze and Sherman Ave. house by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021