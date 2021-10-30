Let your views be known concerning the Menlo Flats development

The proposed Menlo Flats project in the Bayfront area reached a milestone with the release of its draft environmental impact report Oct. 25, 2021. The draft EIR is available on the City’s environmental documents webpage. A hard copy is available for review in the Main Library at 800 Alma St. Interested parties should inquire at the library information desk.

Residents are encouraged to review the draft EIR and participate in the Nov. 15, 2021, Planning Commission meeting, to provide comments on the draft EIR and the proposed project. The comment review period for the draft EIR is happening now through Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Written comments must be submitted no later than 5 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

The proposed project at 165 Jefferson Drive includes:

Redevelopment of an existing parcel with approximately 158 multifamily residential units

Approximately 13,400 square feet of office space

Approximately 1,600 square feet of café space

Community amenities in-lieu fee (proposed as the applicant’s community amenity in exchange for bonus level development)

Written comments must be submitted by email to Contract Principal Planner Payal Bhagat or by letter to Payal Bhagat, Community Development, 701 Laurel St., Menlo Park, CA 94025.

More details on the proposed project are available on the Menlo Flats project page. The proposed project would be developed using bonus level provisions for increases in density, intensity (square footage) and height, in exchange for community amenities.

The following supporting documents are also available on the project page:

Community amenities appraisal

Fiscal impact analysis

Following the close of the draft EIR public review period on Dec. 9, 2021, the staff will prepare a final EIR that will include responses to all substantive comments received on the draft EIR.

