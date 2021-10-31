Spotted: Norbert decked out as a gladiator for Halloween

by Linda Hubbard on October 31, 2021

While his hat was toppled in Monday’s heavy rainstorm, Norbert — dressed as a gladiator for Halloween — otherwise survived the deluge.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search