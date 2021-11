The Members bring Halloween back to Menlo Park’s Oaks neighborhood

Did it seem like normal had returned to the Oaks neighborhood of Menlo Park tonight?

If so, it was because The Members were once again playing a Halloween show on Lemon Street.

Fun to connect with neighbors! Fun to see the enthusiasm of the kids.

And a treat to hear The Members play all their great rock n roll songs…

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021