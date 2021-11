M-A canned food drive begins today

M-A Leadership is kicking off its annual Canned Food Drive today. Last year the group collected 277,000 pounds of food for local families.

This year the goal is to raise 300,000 pounds of food and to feed 700 families on December 11 at Ecumenical Hunger.

Look for collection stands outside of local supermarkets.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2015