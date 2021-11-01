Public input sought about Ravenswood Ponds restoration on November 3

The South Bay Salt Pond Restoration project is the largest tidal wetland restoration project on the West Coast. When complete, the project will restore 15,100 acres of industrial salt ponds to a rich mosaic of tidal wetlands and other habitats.

A key part of the project is currently in construction at the Ravenswood Ponds portion of the Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge. The Ravenswood Ponds are adjacent to Bedwell Bayfront Park. At this location, the project is restoring or enhancing three types of habitats and adding a half-mile public access trail to connect the Bay Trail to Bedwell Bayfront Park. A viewing area at the center of the trail will provide views of the restored areas.

The restoration project regularly holds a stakeholder forum to share information and discuss project progress, science, funding and other restoration-related topics. All interested stakeholders and members of the public are invited to a virtual meeting of the Stakeholder Forum Wednesday, November 3, from 1–3:30 p.m.

There will be an initial set of presentations, followed by breakout groups for focused conversations with project management and staff. At 3:30 p.m., the meeting will shift to an informal open house for those who would like to continue discussions.

For more information, sign up to the South Bay Salt Pond Restoration Project newsletter.

From Menlo Updates; used with permission