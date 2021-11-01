Storyteller Dovie Thomason spins tales on November 4

Dovie Thomason zooms in from Pennsylvania, for a stellar night reflecting on traditional stories from her father, growing up during the first “Space Race,” falling in love with Forbidden Planet and sci-fi, working with NASA, and the vital place for “Native Science” and storytelling in relation to science and technology. The event talks place on Thursday, November 4 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.

Dovie (Lakota/Kiowa Apache) is a beloved First Nations storyteller. In her original stories, she weaves historical facts, personal experiences, humor and vivid imagery to promote understanding and respect. Her ability to craft tales that not only enchant audiences, but also carry invaluable lessons about human nature and indigenous cultures, have garnered her international acclaim.

She is a National Storytelling Network ORACLE Circle of Excellence award recipient, and her storytelling has been featured on countless prominent stages, including the Kennedy Center, the National Museum of the American Indian, London’s Barbican, and Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.