Friends of Menlo Park Library book sale on November 5 & 6

The Friends of the Menlo Park Library are holding a two-day book sale on Friday, November 5 (2:00 to 5:00 pm) and Saturday, November 6 (10:00 am to 2:00 pm) inside the main library (800 Alma Street).

Thousands of books in all categories: a wide variety of adult fiction and non-fiction, collectibles, CDs, DVDs and loads of children’s books!

Most items priced at $1 or $2, cash and checks only.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2018