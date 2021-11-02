Webinar on accessory dwelling units (ADUs) set for November 4

There will be a webinar on San Mateo County’s Homes for All initiative and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 pm. Register online.

Participating cities include Menlo Park, Woodside,, Brisbane, San Carlos, and East Palo Alto. This webinar will also have a representative from County planning to provide information for unincorporated San Mateo County.

County representatives will provide an overview of recent state laws and regulations applicable to all jurisdictions, then Menlo Park attendees will have an opportunity to speak directly with Menlo Park planners about regulations specific to our city.

Whether you are a property owner interested in building an ADU on your property, ADU designer or builder wanting to better understand Menlo Park’s requirements, or just interested in the current regulations, all are invited to participate and learn more about ADUs in Menlo Park.