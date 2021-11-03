6th annual Storytelling Festival set for November 6

Menlo Park Library’s 6th Annual Storytelling Festival will take place on Saturday, November 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Register online.

Experience the magic of storytellers Zooming in from the U.S. (California, Hawaii, Illinois and Texas), Singapore and South Korea!

Scheduled to appear:

-Alicia Dongjoo Bang (South Korea)

-Tom and Sandy Farley

-Jeff Gere (Hawaii)

-Leona Hoegsberg (Texas)

-Roger Jenkins (Singapore)

-Muriel Johnson

-Linda Kennedy

-Seung Ah Kim (South Korea)

-Olga Loya

-Michael D. McCarty

-Vishnu Mummidi

-Laurie Pines

-Trisha Shetty

-Anne Shimojima (Illinois)

-Krupa Vinayagamoorthy (Singapore)

-John Weaver

-Linda Yemoto