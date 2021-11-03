6th annual Storytelling Festival set for November 6

by Contributed Content on November 3, 2021

Menlo Park Library’s 6th Annual Storytelling Festival will take place on Saturday, November  6 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Register online.

Experience the magic of storytellers Zooming in from the U.S. (California, Hawaii, Illinois and Texas), Singapore and South Korea!

Scheduled to appear:
-Alicia Dongjoo Bang (South Korea)
-Tom and Sandy Farley
-Jeff Gere (Hawaii)
-Leona Hoegsberg (Texas)
-Roger Jenkins (Singapore)
-Muriel Johnson
-Linda Kennedy
-Seung Ah Kim (South Korea)
-Olga Loya
-Michael D. McCarty
-Vishnu Mummidi
-Laurie Pines
-Trisha Shetty
-Anne Shimojima (Illinois)
-Krupa Vinayagamoorthy (Singapore)
-John Weaver
-Linda Yemoto

Events
