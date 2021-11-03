Local artists are among the exhibitors at Pacific Art League’s 100th anniversary celebration

Artists who live in Atherton, Menlo Park, Portola Valley and Woodside are among the 270 artists exhibiting 550 artworks at the Pacific Art League’s 100th anniversary celebration.

Awards, which will be announced at the opening reception on Friday, November 5, include two Best in Shows (Juror Pick & PAL Committee Pick). Each winner will receive a PAL solo exhibition for 2022. Other prizes include 1st: $500; 2nd: $300; 3rd: $200; 10 Honorable Mentions. Each honorable mention will receive a free PAL membership for 1 year.

The local artists are:

Atherton: Adele Chi, Judith Gaulke, Amanda Conomos, Priyanka Rana, Stephen Schendel

Menlo Park: Larry Calof, Lee Crager, Parisa Golestani, Lori Hobson, Lily Hurlimann, Dawn Tower-Irvine, Mahboobeh Khanbaghi, Linda Maki, Leslie Mayerson, Elaine McCreight, Daniel Meehan, Louis Moffett, Rebecca Robinson, Robyn Setezen, Deborah Lawrence Schafer, Lauren Herzog Schwartz, Vidyut Singhal, Nathalie Strand, Cherise Thompson, Andrew Valentine, Julia Zanutta

Portola Valley: Laura Engdahl, Anne Kopf-Sill, Jill Read

Woodside: Jim Caldwell, Robyn Freedman, Xuan My Ho, Judy Thompson-Melanson

The opening reception is from 5:30 to 8:00 pm on November 5 with an exhibition preview from noon to 5:00 pm. The awards will be announced at 7:00 pm.

PAL is offering extended 100th Anniversary Exhibit gallery hours on Saturday, November 6 (noon-4:00 pm); Tuesday, November 9 (noon-4:00 pm); Wednesday, November 10 (noon-4:00 pm; and Friday, November 11 (noon-4:00 pm). The gallery is located at 668 Ramona in Palo Alto.