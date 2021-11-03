Poet Patrick Daly to appear at Cafe Zoë on November 6 plus new photos on display

Willows-based poet Patrick Daly will appear at Cafe Zoë on Friday, Nov. 6, from 4:00 to 6:00 pm, reading from his latest poetry book to be published on November 15, Grief and Horses. Refreshments will be served.

For the past decade, Patrick has been working for software start-ups, writing poetry on his lunch hours. His poem Words was a 2015 poem of the year in the New Statesman (London). He has published poetry in many other magazines and e-zines, most recently in Portside, Ekphrasis, and The Sand Hill Review, and poems of his have appeared recently in the anthologies Extreme Sonnets, The Place that Inhabits Us, A Bird Black as the Sun, Transfer One Hundredth Edition, and America, We Call Your Name.

His poem Tiananmen Square received honorable mention in the Pushcart Prizes, and his chapbook Playing with Fire won the Abby Niebauer Memorial Prize. He has published articles and book reviews in The Times (London), the San Jose Mercury News, the Palo Alto Weekly, and The Montserrat Review. Nicholas Kristof published a portion of his poem The War in his column in The New York Times.

He and his wife Charlotte Muse were the founders of Out of Our Minds, a prime-time poetry show still running on KKUP radio in Cupertino, California.

In addition, new photo displays are up by local photographers Barbara Coll, Paul Balbas, and Bruce Spencer.

Barbara’s photos can be purchased by texting her at 415-203-7112 to arrange payment. They can be purchased and taken home the same day; Barbara’s photo gallery is available online. Paul and Bruce’s photos can be purchased through Cafe Zoë.