City of Menlo Park launches new beta website

The City of Menlo Park is excited to launch a new website that will help us better serve residents, businesses and visitors. At the beginning, we’re launching a beta website with a testing and feedback phase before we make it our official site.

For a short time, the public beta site will exist in tandem with our current website. New events and information will be posted to the beta site while the current website remains as an archive for documents.

The new site, located at beta.menlopark.org, focuses on providing better access to services and information and includes:

a simple search that makes it easier to find information and services

a continued commitment to responsive design that adapts to phones, tablets, laptops and computers

integration with city social media accounts

and more

Updated mobile app

At the same time, the City is proud to announce an updated mobile app experience to better connect residents to city announcements. The mobile app, powered by Simplicity, is the place where you can easily find all important community updates, announcements and events via push notifications. The app is free and available for iOS and Android. Download the app now at beta.menlopark.org/apps and select Menlo Park as your city. Share it with your friends, family and neighbors!

A few reminders