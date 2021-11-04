How to Parent with Confidence and Optimism in an Uncertain World is topic on November 5

In these unsettled times, how can we parent our children with confidence and optimism? What gives us hope for the future?

Join us for the inaugural parent education and fundraising event for The Parent Venture, a nonprofit organization that extends the work of The Parent Education Series, now in its 16th year. The event takes place on Friday, Nov. 5, from noon to 1:00 pm. Get tickets — and make a donation — online.

We are honored to welcome three national thought leaders in education:

Madeline Levine, PhD – Psychologist, clinician, educator, and New York Times bestselling author of The Price of Privilege, Teach Your Children Well, and Ready or Not: Preparing Our Kids to Thrive in an Uncertain and Rapidly Changing World

Donald E. Grant, Jr., PhD – Psychologist, educator, diversity and inclusion expert, executive director of Mindful Training Solutions, author of Intergenerational Colonialism and Behavioral Health: A Noose Across Nations and A Moon For Us All

William Stixrud, PhD – Clinical neuropsychologist, assistant professor, and bestselling co-author of The Self-Driven Child and What Do You Say? How to Talk with Kids to Build Stress Tolerance, Motivation, and a Happy Home

Open to parents/caregivers, educators, mental health professionals, and community members. Spanish interpretation will be available. Tickets are free, but The Parent Venture welcomes donations of any amount!

We are grateful for the generous sponsorship of Sequoia Healthcare District, Sequoia Hospital Dignity Health, Peninsula Healthcare District, and Kognito. Thank you!

This is a fundraising event to benefit The Parent Venture, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, EIN number 83-2544602. The Parent Education Series is a program of The Parent Venture.