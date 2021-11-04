Time to celebrate annual Diwali festival!

Posted Menlo Park resident Rick Moen: “Happy Diwali 2021! Our Hindu, Sikh, and Jain friends are celebrating the annual Diwali festival, starting tomorrow night, extending over the following five days. As always, I appreciate this holiday of light and good cheer, in a darkening part of the year.

“Happy Diwali to all! Light some diyas for us. Stay safe; stay healthy. And I hope we can all celebrate together, next year.

“Photo is of a Diwali treat called Besan Ladoo, which I’m making tonight.”