Children 5 to 11 can get vaccinated among super heroes and Playland at San Mateo County Event Center

Superheroes and a red carpet are among the sights that will greet children this Saturday, Nov. 6, at the San Mateo County Event Center to help take the sting out of the County’s first vaccination clinic for those ages 5 to 11.

Now eligible for Pfizer vaccines, children ages 5 to 11 coming to the clinic will be met by a variety of colorful, age-appropriate themes including Legoland, Candy Land, Superheroes and Roblox.

Pac-Man and a red carpet provide a warm welcome to the site while inside bright walls and privacy barriers make the space more inviting. Televisions and life-size games of chess and Connect Four will also help children feel at ease while waiting for their shot and during the 15-minute observation period.

“Parents and children have waited a long time for their turn to be vaccinated and we want to give them an experience that is positive. Let’s face it: the past year and a half has been rough on all of us, and I would say especially for our children. We are excited to finally protect our children and our community so decided to have a little fun. Plus, these kids are superheroes for doing their part and we want to celebrate them during their visit,” said County Manager Mike Callagy.

The pediatric vaccine clinic will be held:

► 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 13.

► 2:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, through Friday, Nov. 12.

The County anticipates scheduling additional pediatric vaccine clinics as demand requires.

The walk-in clinic inside the Event Pavilion is appointment only through MyTurn. Appointments are available in MyTurn beginning Thursday, Nov. 4. Those making appointments should search by the Event Center address (1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo) and choose “SMC Health- Event Center- Pediatric (5-11 yrs old)”. Those driving to appointments will enter and exit through Gate 8 on Saratoga Drive and will be directed to park in a specified area.

A medical provider will be on site at the children’s clinic to answer parents’ questions.