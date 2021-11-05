Paintings by Inna Cherneykina are featured at Portola Art Gallery in November

Rediscovering Local Beauty — paintings by Inna Cherneykina — is the featured exhibit at the Portola Art Gallery in November. While there will be no formal reception due to COVID-19 safety precautions, visitors can meet the artist at the gallery on November 9, as well as by appointment.

The exhibit will showcase paintings from the last two years created during the pandemic.

“It was time for me to rediscover local beauty, painting neighborhood roses while flower markets were closed…to explore Napa Valley’s beautiful vineyards and Pescadero’s seascapes when my painting trip to France was canceled…to participate in Zoom art workshops when we couldn’t meet in person, Inna explains. “Beauty is all around us, and you don’t have to travel far to find it. I truly enjoyed my local explorations.”

Inna is a painter and 3D game artist. Art for her is an exploration of the intricate interplay between the world and human mind in its most beautiful form. The still life compositions and landscapes she paints are reflections of this enigmatic entanglement of mind and reality. They fuse together the real world, her vision of the world, and her emotions brought to life by beautiful flowers or by gorgeous sunsets.

She believes that true art is born as a harmony between vibrant colors, bold light and mysterious shade captured on canvas in a very personal way. It is her objective in every painting to create this harmony, by seeing the beauty of the world and mixing in her personal vision and admiration of it in just the right proportions.

The Portola Art Gallery is located within the Allied Arts Guild, 75 Arbor Road, Menlo Park.

“Melodies of Spring” (16×20″, oil) is one of the featured artworks