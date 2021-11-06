Rep. Eshoo to hold virtual Covid-19 Town Hall with Dr. Fauci on November 9

U.S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (CA-18) will hold a virtual Town Hall Meeting via Zoom with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, to answer constituents’ questions about Covid-19, vaccines, and other health-related topics. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, November 9 at 6:45 pm.

Constituents are invited register for the meeting and to submit questions for Dr. Fauci at this link ahead of our meeting HERE.