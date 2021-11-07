Leah Worthington completes her first New York City Marathon

Menlo Park native Leah Worthington (in blue) completed her first New York City Marathon today cheered on by a fan club that included her mom, Robin Tobias (holding “Go Leah” sign).

“The last time I did the NYC marathon Leah was 7, and she was there to cheer me on,” emailed Robin. “Today I got to return the favor!”

This 50th running of the marathon was the first since 2019 with 30,000 competitors making the 26.2-mile journey across the five boroughs.