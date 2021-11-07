Leah Worthington completes her first New York City Marathon

by Linda Hubbard on November 7, 2021

Menlo Park native Leah Worthington (in blue) completed her first New York City Marathon today cheered on by a fan club that included her mom, Robin Tobias (holding “Go Leah” sign).

“The last time I did the NYC marathon Leah was 7, and she was there to cheer me on,” emailed Robin.  “Today I got to return the favor!”

This 50th running of the marathon was the first since 2019 with 30,000 competitors making the 26.2-mile journey across the five boroughs.

