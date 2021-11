Learn how to make Indian eggplant on November 9

Join Chef Supriya Mehta online, and learn how to make this delicious Indian eggplant dish on Tuesday, November 9, from noon to 1:00 pm. Register online.

Baingan Bharta (“Spicy Eggplant Mish-Mash”) is a very popular dish, deliciously bursting with local Indian flavors. It’s pretty quick to make and can be paired with any Indian bread like Roti, Paratha and Naan.

Download the recipe(PDF, 269KB) and cook along!