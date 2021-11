Preschoolers get ready to boogie on November 9

This fun session with the Bay Area Discovery Museum on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 10:00 to 10:30 am combines brain and body exercise. Register online.

Join the Menlo Park Library each week for Preschool/Toddler Tuesday, featuring a mix of special guests, storytimes and music for little ones and their grown-ups.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.