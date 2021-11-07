Spotted: Car show in downtown Menlo Park parking lot

by Linda Hubbard on November 7, 2021

A friend gave up us a heads up that the every other month or so car show that pops up in the parking lot near Oak Grove between Crane and Chestnut on Sundays was there this morning, so we took a walk by. A participant told us that it was sponsored by CoffeeBar, which makes sense as it’s right there.

Some vintage cars along with races cars were present. And then there was the McLaren painted like a pumpkin!

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search