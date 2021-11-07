Spotted: Car show in downtown Menlo Park parking lot

A friend gave up us a heads up that the every other month or so car show that pops up in the parking lot near Oak Grove between Crane and Chestnut on Sundays was there this morning, so we took a walk by. A participant told us that it was sponsored by CoffeeBar, which makes sense as it’s right there.

Some vintage cars along with races cars were present. And then there was the McLaren painted like a pumpkin!

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021