Celebrating Our Local Heroes luncheon is set for November 10

Join the City of Menlo Park in celebrating local veterans who went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure we have the privileges we have today and who helped preserve the democracy we live in.

If you are a veteran, or want to share memories and photos at this celebration, please contact us for your special invitation. Everyone is welcome! Email aysamardar@menlopark.org

The event takes place at the Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, Sequoia Room, 700 Alma St. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from noon to 1:00 pm. Cost is $2.50.

