Vaccination clinic for kids age 5-11 held at Hillview Middle School

This past weekend, Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) hosted Covid vaccine clinics for kids age 5-11 at Hillview Middle School. Over the two days, 2317 shots were given, primarily first doses to kids, but also adult boosters and flu shots.

The clinics were incredibly successful. Safeway said these clinics were the highest numbers they’d served all year.

“We publicized them to our parents and the appointments were full within minutes,” emailed Parke Treadway, MPCSD’s public information officer. “Fortunately, Safeway was able to secure additional doses, and by Saturday afternoon we were opening the clinic to walk-in patients, too.”

Dozens of parents, staff members, and Superintendent Erik Burmeister volunteered over the two days to help things run smoothly. The school mascots made appearances to help encourage kids and entertain them while waiting in line.

“Even with long lines at times, the atmosphere was one of patience, gratitude and hope!” said Parke. “So many parents were relieved to finally have this vaccine available to their young children, and MPCSD is thrilled that now all our K-8 students have this protection available to them.”

The second doses will be given over the weekend of December 4-5.