New hours for Bon Marché street market begin this week

With the end of daylight savings time, the Bon Marché street market held downtown on Wednesdays will shift from 4:00 to 8:00 pm to 3:00 to 7:00 pm.

Emails organizer Ali El Safy: “Tomorrow we will have Roberto pasta and sauces and the Italian gelato guy — and the accordion player.

Photo of the market’s opening day by Robb Most (c) 2021