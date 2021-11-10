Helping Your Child Build Good Habits is topic on November 12

by Contributed Content on November 10, 2021
Join us for a new Parent Forum on Friday, November 12 from noon to 1:00 pm with Eran Magen, PhD, a parent-child communication expert. Register: Here
How can you help your child or teen build and maintain good habits? Whether it is spending more time on homework or less time playing video games, we all want our kids to develop healthy lifelong habits.
Parents and caregivers welcome! Free admission. The Parent Forum is an initiative of Sequoia Healthcare District, in partnership with The Parent Venture.
