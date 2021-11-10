Menlo-Atherton Drama Club performs SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical!

M-A’s newest production, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical!, will be presented over two weekends at the Performing Arts Center.

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

Performances take place on Friday, November 12 and 19 at 7:30 pm; Saturday, November 13 and 20 at 2:00 pm or 7:30 pm; and on Sunday, November 14 and 21 at 2:00 pm.

Buy tickets — $15 for adults and $12 for students — now online or at the door!

If you purchase in advance, your email receipt will need to be shown at the door. Cash and checks (made out to Menlo-Atherton Drama) will be accepted at the door