Guild Theatre re-opens as entertainment venue on January 18

The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park is re-opening as a state-of-the-art concert hall presenting a wide variety of live acts beginning January 18, 2022 with a headline show from Portland, OR-based indie rock band STRFKR. Read the full line-up of shows online.

The newly-remodeled 500+ capacity non-profit music and event performance space will showcase a schedule of diverse events including classic rock and soul, Americana, jazz, world music, rising new artists, local favorites, and legendary superstars. Tickets for all announced dates go on sale December 1 at 12:00 pm PST – for details, please visit guildtheatre.com.

Presented by the non-profit Peninsula Arts Guild, the theatre has established an exclusive ticketing partnership with platform DICE.

Located at 949 El Camino Real in Menlo Park, the Guild Theatre was among the last of the Peninsula’s single-screen movie houses, ultimately closing its doors in 2019 after a 93-year run. The “new” Guild Theatre will boast a spectacular Meyer Sound system – specifically designed for the room by Meyer Sound’s own engineers and renowned audio designer David Vincent (Metallica, Cirque du Soleil, Montreal Jazzfest) – as well as a full cinema surround sound system.

“We’re thrilled to see the project finally come to fruition,” says Peninsula Arts Guild President Drew Dunlevie. “We started the non-profit four years ago with the simple goal of bringing some entertainment and culture to an underserved market here in the mid-Peninsula. We also look forward to supporting many artists’ philanthropic endeavors. We like to say we’re solving for fun and good.”

Photo of Guild Theatre under construction taken on November 10, 2021 by Robb Most (c) 2021