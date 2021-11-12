Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day is set for November 17 in Menlo Park

The City of Menlo Park celebrates the 2021 Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day on November 17. The day was first celebrated in Menlo Park during the 2019-2020 school year, and recognizes Ruby Bridges, who at the age of six, became the first African-American student to integrate into an elementary school in the South on November 14, 1960. Her simple but courageous act of showing up for school each day played an important part in the civil rights movement.

Families can take a walk together and discuss how Ruby’s action back in 1960 is still relevant and how the work for justice and equity continues today.

Walk with your community on Wednesday, November 17, and be sure to share your pictures and tag @CityofMenloPark on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. Pictures of our 2021 Ruby Bridges Day walks submitted by community members will be presented during a City Council meeting in December.

You can also email your photos and selfies to the Safe Routes to School team.

InMenlo file photo from 2019 Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day