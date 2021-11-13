African and Native American contact in the Americas is topic on November 17

What can be learned from the dynamics of African and Native American contact in the Americas?

To explore this question, a talk on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, examines the shared experiences of kinship, slavery, and creative resistance that shaped the dynamics of African and Native American contact in the Americas. Register via Zoom.

Drawing on data used in the creation of the Smithsonian’s traveling banner exhibit, “IndiVisible: African-Native American Lives in the Americas,” over a century of ethnographic and historical investigations into the dynamic contacts between these two populations will be examined through the experiences of their descendants.

About the presenter

Robert Keith Collins, Ph.D., is Associate Professor of American Indian Studies at San Francisco State University. He holds a BA in Anthropology, a BA in Native American Studies, and a minor in Ethnic Studies from the University of California at Berkeley. Dr. Collins also holds an MA and Ph.D. in Anthropology from UCLA.