The Toy Project is again collecting gently used toys in 2021

Sarah Weintraut, Kyla Burfoot and Emily Qian — founders of The Toy Project — are at it again this holiday season, following up last year’s successful toy drive that earned them the Nicholas J. Peters Ozanam Spirit Award for Youth & Young Adults from the St. Francis of Assisi conference of St. Vincent de Paul.

Not only did the threesome provide gently used toys for 400 children last Christmas, they spent weeks prepping by disinfecting the toys for a COVID-free distribution. All this was done between high schools exams and volunteering three days a week for toy distribution appointments at the St. Francis of Assisi Church hall.

“Our collection points are at La Entrada Middle School, Ladera Recreation Center, and Bianchini’s market in Ladera,” emailed Sarah. “We also do pickups. And people can drop off their toys at 90 Bear Gulch, Portola Valley. Please fill out this form so we know you are coming!”