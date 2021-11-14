After-School STEAM: Kitchen Chemistry is topic on November 18

Students in Grades K-5 will see regular household items in a new and exciting way! Working with many materials found in an average home, you will interactively demonstrate many of the amazing science possibilities of our everyday lives. Kitchen Chemistry takes place on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register via Zoom.

Materials needed

Bath bomb

Citric acid

Epsom salt

Corn starch

Baking soda

Oil

Water

Bowl

Measuring spoons (tbsp, 1/4 tsp)

Food color

Essential oil/scent optional

Chromatography

Coffee filter

Black marker (or dark color)

Cup of water

Exploding bag

Ziploc bag (sandwich size)

Vinegar

Baking soda

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.