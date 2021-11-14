After-School STEAM: Kitchen Chemistry is topic on November 18

by Contributed Content on November 14, 2021

Students in Grades K-5 will see regular household items in a new and exciting way! Working with many materials found in an average home, you will interactively demonstrate many of the amazing science possibilities of our everyday lives. Kitchen Chemistry takes place on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 4:00 to 5:00 pm. Register via Zoom.

Materials needed

Bath bomb

  • Citric acid
  • Epsom salt
  • Corn starch
  • Baking soda
  • Oil
  • Water
  • Bowl
  • Measuring spoons (tbsp, 1/4 tsp)
  • Food color
  • Essential oil/scent optional

Chromatography

  • Coffee filter
  • Black marker (or dark color)
  • Cup of water

Exploding bag

  • Ziploc bag (sandwich size)
  • Vinegar
  • Baking soda

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

