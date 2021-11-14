Wine, cars – and food: All part of Kings Mountain release party at AutoVino

We’ve made no secret that we are big fans of Kings Mountain Vineyards wines, which we first discovered a number of years ago during a fall wine walk in downtown Menlo Park. We soon joined the Wine Club and have always enjoyed the release parties overseen by Kristi Bowers (pictured white shirt) aided by Laura Ness.

This afternoon there were seven wines to be tasted, and it was Laura who flagged two, in particular — the 2012 Clone 13 Pinot Noir and the 2005 Meritage. “Quantities are limited and they’re both very special,” she told us as we sipped.

Those two wines are part of a two bottle holiday bundle for the special price of $155. There’s another holiday bundle make up of one bottle each of 2012, 2013 and 2014 Clone 13 for $160.

Visit the website for full selection of wines; email Kristi to order the holiday bundles: kristi@kingsmountainvineyards.com.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021