Atherton’s 94027 remains the most expensive U.S. zip code for fifth consecutive year

by Contributed Content on November 15, 2021

At nearly $7.5 million, Atherton’s 94027 remains the #1 most expensive zip code for fifth year in a row. [Note: the 4,000 square foot house located in Atherton pictured above sold recently for $7.5 million).

The zip codes are compiled by Property Shark by calculating median home sale prices to ensure an accurate picture of market conditions (as opposed to listing prices).

Reaching a new record median sale price at $7,475,000, Atherton’s 94027 is nearly $2 million ahead of the runner-up (Boston). The median rose 7% year over year.

Bay Area’s Santa Clara and San Mateo counties contributed 15 and 10 zips, respectively, to rank as the second- and third-most expensive counties in the U.S.

Portola Valley was ranked #17 with a median price of $3,400,000; Menlo Park ranked #39 at $2,500,000. Woodside did not appear in the rankings although 94062 which is both Woodside and Redwood City’s zip tied with Menlo Park.

